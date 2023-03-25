Joan Mir hit with long lap penalty in Portimao

The punishment arrives for his part in a clash with Fabio Quartararo during the first-ever MotoGP sprint race at Portimao on Saturday.

A MotoGP statement claimed the penalty was "due to being overly ambitious and causing contact with rider #20 which severely impacted their race".

Mir tried and failed to overtake Quartararo, bumping into him in the process.

The weekend so far has been defined by crashes and injuries - Pol Espargaro has suffered jaw and lung injuries after falling on Friday, Enea Bastianini has a fractured shoulder blade after being knocked off his bike in the sprint race.

Quartararo, despite the contact, emerged safely.

“There will be a big accident," Quartararo warned afterwards. "I mean, it’s a jungle. We are not in cars, that in the end you touch and it’s not a problem,” he said.

“It's the same for everybody. I don't want to complain, but at the end it’s safety. It's not a problem to touch in the last laps with Alex - we touch 3-4 times, it's racing. [But] in the first laps this is about getting crazy.

“I think that for safety it's better to do 2 x 25 laps than 12 laps. You also have a little bit more time to recover if you lose positions."