Marc Marquez injury worry after taking out Miguel Oliveira at Portuguese MotoGP

The Repsol Honda rider was spotted afterwards with a cast over his right hand and will be examined for “a possible fracture to the first metacarpal bone”. He will be punished by a double long lap penalty at the Argentina MotoGP next Sunday, although depending on his hand, he might not be fit to race anyway.

RNF clarified: "Miguel has a contusion on his right upper leg. Luckily the x-ray didn’t show any broken bones."

Pole-sitter Marquez had lost the lead of the race to Oliveira on the first lap. Francesco Bagnaia then clawed his way to the front, past Oliveira.

At Turn 3 of the third lap, Marquez first made contact with Jorge Martin, then a further mistake caused him to crash into Oliveira, who was in front of him.

Marquez appeared unhurt and apologised immediately. Oliveira lay hurt.

It initially looked like the race might need to be red flagged, but it was allowed to continue.

The crowd booed Marquez for taking out their home hero. He walked to the RNF team to offer his apologies.

Later, Martin would also fail to finish.

Bagnaia won the first grand prix of 2023, ahead of Maverick Vinales and Marco Bezzecchi.