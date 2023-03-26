Revealed: Podium trio’s shock as they chat about Marquez’s incident

Francesco Bagnaia, Maverick Vinales and Marco Bezzecchi were shocked as they analysed Marc Marquez’s incident at the Portuguese MotoGP
Podium trio Francesco Bagnaia, Maverick Vinales and Marco Bezzecchi watched the highlight of Marc Marquez’s crash at the Portuguese MotoGP and expressed their shock…
Bezzecchi: Corner 3 was difficult with braking.
Bagnaia: The problem was the wind, also.
Bezzecchi to Vinales: You were close…
Vinales: Yes. I braked earlier because I said: ‘They will go wide’. They had already braked late.
- Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Race Results
- Aleix Espargaro on Marc Marquez’s crash: “They have to ban him for one race"
Marquez has apologised for crashing into Miguel Oliveira. Both riders are expected to avoid serious injuries. Marquez has been punished with a double long lap penalty for next week’s Argentina MotoGP.
Bagnaia, Vinales and Bezzecchi chatted about the start of the race in Portimao…
Bagnaia: I started very calmly. In the last part of the race I was without a rear tyre completely!
Vinales: In Sector 4 I was catching you a lot.
Bezzecchi: Me too.
And the conclusion to the 2023 season-opener…
Bezzecchi: At one point mid-race, with 12 or 11 laps to the end, I was catching a bit. I made ‘38.8, ‘39.9. But then I destroyed the tyre!
Vinales: I can imagine! Because I was following - ‘38.1 - and I said: ‘I cannot pass, because if I pass, after four laps my tyre is gone’.
Bagnaia: The last corner was very difficult in the end.