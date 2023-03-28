Marquez and Oliveira will both miss this weekend’s Argentina MotoGP due to injuries sustained in a crash at the season-opening Portimao race, caused by the Repsol Honda rider.

Marquez must serve a double long lap penalty when he is next available to compete, but Oliveira’s team are not satisfied with that punishment.

Their statement read: “CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team, following a recent incident of reckless and irresponsible racing displayed by Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) against Miguel Oliveira (CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team), is pushing for harsher and severe penalties from the FIM Stewards.

“MotoGP races, whether it be a Sprint or main race, are high-speed and high-intensity, where every rider wants to win at all costs.

“However, such aggressive behaviour can often lead to dire consequences, not only for the riders themselves but also for their fellow competitors.

“The incident at the recent race between Marc Marquez and Miguel Oliveira should serve as a wake-up call for riders in MotoGP, Moto2, and Moto3.

“Thus, it is imperative that they are reminded of the severity of the punishment for any kind of reckless and irresponsible racing.

“CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team condemns such behaviour and strongly advocates for stricter penalties to deter future offenders including the team’s own riders.

“We urge the FIM Stewards to take quick and decisive action against such reckless riding, setting examples for the younger and upcoming riders in Moto3 and Moto2.

“We believe that safety is the top priority in any sport, and MotoGP must take necessary actions to ensure the safety of all its riders. We look forward to supporting the FIM Stewards in their ongoing efforts to develop a safer and more responsible racing environment.”

Marquez accepted the blame for the third-lap incident at the Portuguese MotoGP, and apologised to Oliveira and the RNF team on Sunday.

Aleix Espargaro suggested he deserved a one-race ban.