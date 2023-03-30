The Repsol Honda rider won’t take part in the Argentine MotoGP round after suffering a hand injury in Portimao last weekend.

Marquez, who has since undergone successful surgery, collided with both Jorge Martin and Miguel Oliveira, causing injury to the latter at the same time as himself.

As a result, Oliveira is also missing from this weekend’s second round of the 2023 campaign, but when asked if Marquez will be back in time for COTA, one of his most successful circuits, brother Alex was unsure.

Marquez said: "When will he come back? I’m not the person to say. It will be day-by-day. He is calm, he is good. He had the injury Sunday and he feels good.

"He missed Argentina for the past two years so he’s not happy. But he made a mistake, he accepts it. That’s it. It’s part of the job, we will see it more times in different ways this year."

From first day aboard Ducati MotoGP bike ‘we have improved’

After a stunning pre-season with his new team, and opening round as he claimed points finishes in both the Sprint and Grand Prix, Marquez is continuing to relish the potential of his Desmosedici GP22 bike.

So much was his impressive form, that when Marquez failed to get out of Q1 it signified a surprise result.

However, Marquez made up for it when it came to the main race as he claimed a brilliant P5.

"The important thing is that, from my first day at Ducati, we have improved," said the ex-Honda rider. "We made a few mistakes in Q2, so we know the things we must improve.

"We had problems in the last 10, 11 laps but I defended the position and made good lap times. We won’t repeat the mistakes. This is a completely different track.

"I’m still riding too much like it’s a Honda bike. I am trying to extract potential from parts that I don’t need to.

"I need to improve a few things in my riding style. But we have clear direction, there will be progress. We will adapt by the time we arrive in Europe."