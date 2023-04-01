Without question one of the most talented riders in MotoGP, Binder was left disappointed last season after ending 20222 winless, something that has already changed after just three MotoGP races in 2023.

Not only that, but Binder did so in the 12 lap Sprint despite starting 15th on the grid. The KTM rider made a stunning launch off the line before using the inside line to cut underneath several riders at turn one.

Third come the end of lap one, Binder then made back-to-back overtakes on Alex Marquez [lap two] and Franco Morbidelli [lap three] which was enough to secure him the win.

"Today was a bit of a surprise, for sure," said Binder. "Not only for me but for my team. I knew that my starts had been really good since Portimao and I got a great launch off the line.

"I pushed really hard in the first three/four corners to make up as much time as possible and when I saw I was in third or fourth position I had to shake my head a bit and make sure it was real. Super happy with how things went.

"My team completely turned my bike around. I felt so much more comfortable and had way more grip.

"Can’t thank my guys enough and tomorrow we will keep fighting to try and do the same again. Super happy to win a race again, it’s been a while."

Although Binder never lost the lead from lap three onwards, the South African came under intense pressure from Bezzecchi on the final lap.

The Italian was the quickest rider on-track and closed a five tenths deficit by turn four, however, Binder produced an epic defence to stay ahead.

Binder added: "I saw plus 0.5s on my board so I was pretty chilled going into the last lap but at the end of the back-straight I heard a bike right behind me and was like ‘oh shit.

"I’m going to have to block. I tried to do the shortest way around the last lap so that if Bez made a move it would have to be a big move. When I crossed the line I was stoked. I couldn’t have imagined it happening today from 15th."