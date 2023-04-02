Argentina MotoGP starting grid: How the race will begin

Alex Marquez Marco Bezzecchi Francesco Bagnaia Franco Morbidelli Maverick Vinales Johann Zarco Luca Marini Jorge Martin Aleix Espargaro Fabio Quartararo Takaaki Nakagami Alex Rins Raul Fernandez Fabio di Giannantonio Brad Binder Jack Miller Alex Fernandez Joan Mir

Only 18 bikes are due to start the Argentina MotoGP because Marc Marquez, Enea Bastianini, Miguel Oliveira and Pol Espargaro are injured.

Joan Mir, due to begin at the back, could be withdrawn from the grand prix when he checked ahead of the warm-up due to an ankle injury suffered in Saturday's sprint.

Brad Binder, who sensationally won the sprint, returns to 15th and faces an altogether different challenge to fight his way to the front in a full-length grand prix.

Alex Marquez is starting from pole position for the first time in MotoGP.

Saturday's qualifying session determines the grid for both the sprint race and the grand prix.