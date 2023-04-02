MotoGP Argentina: Brad Binder: ‘It just spun around on me and that was it’
An eventful first few corners at the MotoGP of Argentina culminated in Sprint race winner Brad Binder being nudged into a spin by Maverick Vinales at the Turn 5 hairpin.
While Binder wasn’t able to repeat his stunning start from 15th on Saturday, he had still got a “pretty decent” getaway in the wet conditions.
But the South African’s race rapidly went downhill from there.
“I got past a few guys early on but had a touch with somebody coming out of turn 3 [onto the straight], lost two of my wings and had quite a big shake. Then I got to the next corner and when I pulled my front brake, it pulled into my fingers.
“I pumped it a little bit [and the brake pads came back]. Luckily I’d realised I'm probably not going to have them, so I did brake a bit early.
"Then I went into the corner and felt the slightest little nudge on my inside...
“It was just enough for the bike to spin around, so it is what it is. I picked up the bike and carried on. It's a f**king long 25 laps on my own! But we finished. It would be nice to have got a point.”
Binder crossed the line in 17th and last, just behind world champion Francesco Bagnaia, who also fell and remounted.
Just as with the Quartararo-Nakagami clash, no punishment was given for the contact between Vinales and Binder.
“Honestly, it was such a small touch. It's 100% a racing incident,” said Binder. “When the track’s wet, the tiniest little [touch] can do anything. It just spun around on me and that was it.”
The South African continued with his damaged bike in case of a restart and also tried to gather some information on engine maps in the wet.
“I wasn't super slow by any means. I was trying to play with all my maps and just used it as a bit of a learning opportunity. Also, I didn't want to fall off again because if there was for some reason a restart, I needed to be there. But in the end, it is what it is.”
Team-mate Jack Miller rode to sixth place, from 16th on the grid.