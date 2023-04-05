Honda test Kalex chassis ahead of Marc Marquez return

Repsol Honda’s star rider has completed only two grand prix laps in a dreadful start to 2023, after crashing into Miguel Oliveira in Portimao causing injuries to both men which ruled them out of Argentina.

His teammate Joan Mir also missed Argentina - meaning Repsol Honda had no riders on the grid - and their comeback in time for next weekend’s MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas is unconfirmed.

But Stefan Bradl, Honda’s test rider, has been put through his paces over two days in Jerez.

It was the first time that Honda have tested the chassis they commissioned from specialists Kalex.

Bradl’s feedback will be a key component as Honda consider how to make their RC213V more competitive amid Ducati’s domination.

Kalex were asked by Honda to provide a chassis before the start of this season. It was initially targeted for May 1 but has been fasttracked.

Kalex’s swingarm expertise is popular among Moto2 bikes.

Test riders for KTM, Aprilia and Yamaha were also in action in Jerez this week.