The MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas, at one of Marquez’s favourite circuits, is next weekend from April 14.

It is still unconfirmed if he is healthy enough to take part, and if he does, whether he must serve a double long lap penalty.

But his newest post to social media, going through a gym workout, indicates that he is on the mend after hand surgery.

Marquez was forced under the knife due to an injury sustained on the third grand prix lap of the 2023 season, when he caused a crash with Miguel Oliveira.

Marquez and Oliveira were both ruled out of the MotoGP Argentina with resulting injuries.

Marquez was hit with a double long lap penalty to be served a week later in Argentina, but he was already due to miss out through injury.

The wording of the rule changed so Marquez would have to serve his penalty whenever he returned - but Honda appealed this amendment.

Spanish media report that Marquez will win his appeal.

They report that because he asked the Stewards if his penalty was specifically for Argentina (which he was due to miss anyway through injury) he signed the sanctioning papers then chose to undergo surgery.

But an official decision from the MotoGP Court of Appeal has not yet arrived.

The six-time premier class champion’s hopes to claim the 2023 title are off to the worst possible start and, with a week to go until COTA, two crucial questions are hanging over him.

Is he fit to race? And must he serve a penalty?