The six-time MotoGP champion entered 2023 committed to Honda, the team which he is synonymous with, but threatened in his Amazon Prime Video documentary to find other routes to a championship if his bike didn’t deliver.

Marquez is contracted on a lucrative deal until the end of 2024 with Honda but a rumour has been been shared of how he could switch to KTM.

“In Spain there is talk that Marquez is angry at Honda,” claimed Haro, the ex-LCR Honda sporting director.

“And that Red Bull is making efforts [to put him on the] bike that should, in theory, take Pedro Acosta to MotoGP.”

The suggestion from Haro is that the huge influence of energy drinks sponsor Red Bull could move Marquez between the two teams they are linked to - from Honda, to KTM.

Marquez’s new manager, Jaime Martinez who replaced the long-serving Emilio Alzamora, has key Red Bull ties too.

Pedro Acosta, the Moto2 starlet, could replace Marquez at Repsol Honda, Haro claimed.

“It would be a good story,” he said.

KTM paired Jack Miller with Brad Binder this season and both are expected to be contracted for the 2024 MotoGP rider line-up.

Haro continued: "Marc is very jealous of his team and his parts, I don't think he's happy that Alex Rins tried his chassis.

“Actually, this new frame made by Kalex was ready from last year and Marquez didn't know anything, he is very sorry about that.”

It is unconfirmed whether Marquez is fit enough to compete at next weekend’s MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas, after undergoing hand surgery.

It was caused by his crash into Miguel Oliveira in Portimao, for which he received a double long lap penalty.

Honda are in the process of appealing when Marquez must serve that penalty. They claim it expired last weekend in Argentina. If they lose the appeal, Marquez must serve it at COTA.

"Last year in Austin he still had his arm injured, he started from the last position and came back up with a Honda worse than the current one,” Haro said.

“His intention is to return to America and put pressure on people like Bagnaia, Quartararo and Bezzecchi."