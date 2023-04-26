Marc Marquez will NOT race at Spanish MotoGP in Jerez

The Repsol Honda will miss the fourth round of the 2023 season as he continues recovering from the hand injury he sustained when he crashed into Miguel Oliveira in Portimao.

Iker Lecuona, the Honda WorldSBK rider, will replace Marquez for the Spanish MotoGP.

Marquez will turn his attention to returning for the French MotoGP in Le Mans on May 14.

Marquez underwent successful surgery to repair a broken hand after the first weekend of the season and, ahead of Jerez, Honda confirmed: “Due to the nature of the fracture and the time elapsed, the medical team led by Dr. Roger de Oña together with Marquez, have decided to continue with his recovery.”

Marquez said: “[Tuesday] we did another CT scan and it has been confirmed that, despite the fact that the injury is progressing favourably, the bone has not yet finished healing and racing in Jerez was risky.

“Together with the medical team, we decided not to take any risks, to wait two more weeks and return in Le Mans.

“I am very sorry to miss the Spanish Grand Prix because it is always special, because of the atmosphere, racing at home and above all, seeing and enjoying the fans.

“I will continue with the rehabilitation and work to be back as soon as possible. Thank you for your messages of support!”

The six-time MotoGP champion’s continued absence is a bitter blow for him.

He entered 2023 knowing that his machinery could be sub-par, but confident that he was free of injury for the first time in two years, having successfully rehabilitated from a fourth arm surgery.

But just three grand prix laps into the season, a crash into Oliveira resulted in a new injury.

Then, without him, Honda won their first MotoGP race in two years (a first since 2018 from a rider aside from Marquez) when Alex Rins succeeded in Texas.

Marquez is 57 points behind championship-leader Marco Bezzecchi ahead of the Spanish MotoGP, with that deficit to the top likely to extend again this weekend.

There is still no final decision on the double long lap penalty that Marquez was hit with, after crashing into Oliveira.

The ruling was reworded when Marquez missed rounds due to injury to state that he must serve the penalty whenever he comes back, but Honda appealed this change.

The MotoGP Court of Appeal has yet to decide whether Marquez must serve the penalty at the next race he competes in.