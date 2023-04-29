The retired three-time champion Lorenzo suggested his former teammate opted to take extra recovery time from hand surgery because he isn’t competitive in the title hunt.

Repsol Honda rider Marquez hoped to race at the Spanish MotoGP this weekend but withdrew when doctors told him it was “too risky” as he rehabilitated his thumb.

“The finger is important for riding a motorcycle, but surely if he thought he had more chances to fight for the championship he would risk more,” Lorenzo told MOW.

“Not seeing himself so fast, he prefers to take all the time to recover.

“Also because then there is also the sprint race and the risk is doubled.”

Lorenzo famously broke his collarbone in a big highside at Assen in 2013 on the Thursday, before undergoing surgery the same day then racing on Sunday - turning a 12th-placed start into an epic P5 finish.

But, he insists that a decade later, such a feat would not be possible.

“These are different moments in the MotoGP,” he said.

“In this MotoGP a small injury makes you lose that half second which becomes irrecoverable, you can't finish in the points.

“When I finished fifth at Assen there were five or six bikes that were competitive while the rest weren't, which allowed me to still finish in the points.

“Today in MotoGP you have to be at 100%, because the youngsters are highly trained athletes and they pass over you.

“Even Marc, who is a phenomenon, risks finishing behind if he isn't 100%.”