The Portuguese star will be replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori, the RNF team has confirmed.

It will be the second time this season that Oliveira has missed a MotoGP event due to injury after being taken down by another rider, having damaged ligaments in his hip when he was struck by Marc Marquez at the Portimao season opener.

Oliveira's shoulder injury occurred when Fabio Quartararo ran out of room between the #88 and Marco Bezzecchi’s Ducati on entry to Turn 2 on the opening lap. When the 2021 world champion clipped the other bikes and fell, his sliding Yamaha then took down Oliveira, who was on the outside.

The Stewards Positions Have Become UNTENABLE! | Crash MotoGP Podcast Episode 87 Video of The Stewards Positions Have Become UNTENABLE! | Crash MotoGP Podcast Episode 87

‘While immediate medical attention successfully repositioned his dislocated left shoulder, further assessments revealed a more severe injury, including a fracture in the humerus and an anterior ligamentous labrum injury,’ read an RNF team statement.

‘Although Oliveira and his doctors have decided against surgery, he will need to focus on the healing process and will not be able to participate in the French round. The team wishes him a speedy recovery and looks forward to welcoming him back for the Italian GP.

‘In Oliveira's absence, he will be replaced by Lorenzo Savadori. As the official Aprilia test rider, Savadori has already had the opportunity to get accustomed to the team and conditions during the official MotoGP test at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto on Monday.’

In-between being taken out in Portimao and Jerez, and skipping Argentina, ex-KTM rider Oliveira has taken a best finish of fifth place so far this year, in both the COTA main race and Spanish Sprint.

Team-mate Raul Fernandez said that he is considering arm pump surgery after again struggling for feeling in his right arm during the Spanish grand prix.

There will be a three-weekend break after Le Mans, before the Italian MotoGP at Mugello from June 9-11.

Quartararo received a Long Lap penalty for Sunday's incident.