Jack Miller and Brad Binder already have deals to stick with the KTM factory team in the 2024 MotoGP rider line-up.

Pol Espargaro (whose 2023 has been disrupted by injury) and Augusto Fernandez (whose place was rumoured to come under threat) make up this year’s GASGAS Tech 3 team.

But the prodigious talent of 18-year-old Acosta in Moto2 for Red Bull KTM Ajo has raised the possibility that he could be promoted to the premier class.

“It might really be a luxury problem right now,” KTM motorsport director Beirer told Speedweek.

“In recent years we have had to learn very hard that young riders like Iker Lecuona or Raúl Fernandez might get burned out too quickly in MotoGP.

“I'd like Pedro Acosta to stay in Moto2 for another year. The boy is so young!

“When he moves up to MotoGP at the age of 19, you have to keep in mind: Dani Pedrosa just showed in Jerez that you can still be successful in MotoGP at the age of 37.

“Pedro is so fast and so good, he has no stress and no time pressure to get into the premier class.

“My wish is to stick with the four MotoGP riders we have in 2023.

“We don't want to bring in any unrest, with all the consequences that will mean.

“Even if we were given two [extra] starting places overnight, my clear recommendation would be to build up Pedro Acosta in Moto2 for another year under the proven care of Aki Ajo as a brilliant racer.

“He still has all the time in the world.”

Espargaro and Fernandez were paired together as a new-look satellite team this season and now have the backing that their partnership will last.

The long-term strategy used with Acosta is sensible and will likely benefit the teenage prodigy in the long-term.

But the worry is that Acosta gets impatient for a shot in the premier class, and looks outside of the KTM environment for another seat.

But KTM have impressed so far in 2023 through their factory team, and that won't have gone unnoticed by Acosta who is battling for the Moto2 championship this year.