The KTM rider, alongside Brad Binder, was repeatedly challenging for the lead during the four race starts that took place at the Spanish MotoGP.

Miller, who started from the middle of the second row, twice led into turn one while the other two occasions saw Binder lead the way after starting from P4.

"I’ve always had good starts my whole Grand Prix career," said Miller. "Everybody said it was the Ducati launch device! Now that is complaining and the KTM launch device is the best one, so…

"Brad and I were both getting off the line well in Jerez. Fingers crossed for no red flags this weekend.

"Le Mans is a place that I enjoy even if it tried to kill me, once upon a time. Even in 2020 I fought Danilo [Petrucci] and Dovi for the win until the bike expired. I’ve been fast here throughout my career.

"It’s a track that can suit our bike. As we showed in Jerez it’s good at stopping and getting out of tight corners."

While Miller had shown speed throughout the opening three rounds, particularly in Portimao and COTA, the Australian completed his best set of results last time out.

A double podium in Jerez was not only a sign that Miller has adapted better than expected to the RC16, but that he’s also aided the Austrian manufacturer when it comes to producing their best motorcycle since joining MotoGP.

A race winner at Le Mans previously, Miller could be in the mix once again as he admits there are several key components to being competitive at the French circuit.

Miller added: "Between the stopping and the weight, the way that the bike changes direction… You need to get your timing right at the chicanes.

"The bike needs to react in the right way. We’ve got that in this bike. I’ve got more and more comfortable.

"We were able to push in Texas until I crashed then followed it up in Jerez with a couple of podiums. We come here in good condition."