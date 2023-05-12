Raul Fernandez withdraws from French MotoGP after attempting to ride on Friday

“He tried to ride, but after just three laps, Fernandez had to understand that the condition of his right arm doesn’t allow him to ride the way he wants to,” RNF Aprilia confirmed.

“The Spaniard will need to skip the rest of the French GP in order to recover for the next round.”

We Could Lose Yamaha AND Honda feat. Jeremy McWilliams | Crash MotoGP Podcast Episode 88 Video of We Could Lose Yamaha AND Honda feat. Jeremy McWilliams | Crash MotoGP Podcast Episode 88

The RNF Aprilia rider recently underwent arm pump surgery after complaining of being unable to ride.

“I couldn’t stop the bike,” he had previously said. “I can’t feel my right hand.

“I went to the doctor to see what we can do because it’s impossible to ride in MotoGP like this. It’s impossible.”

Fernandez arrived at Le Mans this weekend optimistic that he could ride.

“I feel good to ride,” he said in advance of the weekend. “I hope I can get at least the chance to try my RS-GP and find out how my arm feels on the bike.

“This weekend, we don’t have to talk about results at all, the main thing is, I will be able to ride and try to get back to shape and enjoy.”

But ultimately it was too soon.

Both of RNF Aprilia’s riders will now be absent. Miguel Oliveira is absent with a shoulder injury after a crash involving Fabio Quartararo in Jerez, so will be replaced by Lorenzo Savadori.