The Aprilia rider confronted the reigning world champion in the gravel trap after their lap 5 fall, which occurred moments after Vinales passed the Ducati rider for third.

The pair were separated by marshals after briefly lashing out at each other, before regaining their composure.

“I passed him very clean and then, my point of view is that he could leave a little bit more space in this change direction. But it's a shame because we both take a zero on a weekend where we were really fast and maybe on the race the fastest,” Vinales said.

“I didn't know where [Bagnaia] was. I think he could see me a little bit when he changed direction. But it's always complicated. You have a lot of points of view and I think the Stewards need to decide.”

The FIM Stewards have spoken to both riders about the incident, but a decision on any punishments is yet to be delivered.

“At the end, for me it’s a racing incident, nothing else than that,” Vinales said.

“I already talked [with the Stewards]. I talk also with Pecco. We gave our point of view and at the end we need to have respect for [other] riders.

“Pecco and myself are among the cleanest in the racing lines and there was no meaning to fight each other.”

Asked directly about the confrontation in the gravel trap, Vinales said:

“Emotions, the adrenaline. Especially I was very angry because I had the potential to win the race, so I was very upset. I was very angry with him.

“IBut afterwards we move on, we shake hands. We know that this is racing and you need to have respect between the riders.”