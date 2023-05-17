Floods in the north of Italy have killed eight people, caused several more to go missing, and 5,000 to be evacuated from their homes.

The weather has also resulted in the cancellation of this weekend’s F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Valentino Rossi vs Marc Marquez - The Rivalry | MotoGP Video of Valentino Rossi vs Marc Marquez - The Rivalry | MotoGP

As a mark of respect to the victims of the flood, Rossi’s celebration will no longer take place on Friday.

The event, called “TavulliaVale”, was a ceremony in the town square in honour of the MotoGP legend.

Tavullia is in the region of Marche, which borders the stricken Emilia Romagna.

Marche has also been hit with bad weather, though nothing like the disaster being felt this week by its neighbouring region.