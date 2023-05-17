Emilia Romagna floods: Valentino Rossi celebration in Tavullia cancelled due to terrible weather
An event where Valentino Rossi was set to be given the keys to his home city has been postponed due to extreme weather.
Floods in the north of Italy have killed eight people, caused several more to go missing, and 5,000 to be evacuated from their homes.
The weather has also resulted in the cancellation of this weekend’s F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
As a mark of respect to the victims of the flood, Rossi’s celebration will no longer take place on Friday.
The event, called “TavulliaVale”, was a ceremony in the town square in honour of the MotoGP legend.
Tavullia is in the region of Marche, which borders the stricken Emilia Romagna.
Marche has also been hit with bad weather, though nothing like the disaster being felt this week by its neighbouring region.