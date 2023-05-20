Red Bull KTM Ajo rider Acosta is still just 18 but is showing his prodigious ability in Moto2 already.

However, KTM motorsport director Pit Beirer told Speedweek that their preference is to stick with their current four riders for the 2024 MotoGP rider line-up and to leave Acosta in Moto2.

“I don’t know the situation,” Acosta said.

“I believe in KTM, they gave me a bike when I was without a team.

“I believe in them to take the decision for MotoGP.

“But if I can’t dress in orange, maybe in red…”

There is no obvious landing spot in the army of Ducati bikes for Acosta, however, he is regarded as a future MotoGP superstar and his potential availability is likely to catch the attention of every team boss in the paddock.

Asked if he was happy to stick to KTM’s current plan to leave him in Moto2 next year, Acosta said: “I believe in KTM, if they decide to give me a seat in Moto2.

“They have experience to really plan what is best for my career, and for my [first] season in MotoGP.”

And his preference is to graduate into the premier class with his current employers: “I hope. I really believe in them. My heart is in orange.

“They give me a family, everything I need to train, a really competitive bike to fight for the championship.

“In Moto3 they did things between one race and the other, because I needed to be faster. I am grateful to them. Why not go to MotoGP with KTM?”

Beirer explained his plans for Acosta: “In recent years we have had to learn very hard that young riders like Iker Lecuona or Raúl Fernandez might get burned out too quickly in MotoGP.

“I'd like Pedro Acosta to stay in Moto2 for another year. The boy is so young!

“When he moves up to MotoGP at the age of 19, you have to keep in mind: Dani Pedrosa just showed in Jerez that you can still be successful in MotoGP at the age of 37.

“Pedro is so fast and so good, he has no stress and no time pressure to get into the premier class.”

KTM factory riders Jack Miller and Brad Binder are locked into contracts for 2024.

Pol Espargaro and Augusto Fernandez make up the GASGAS Tech3 team.