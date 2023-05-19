This comes after Binder and KTM have made their best start to a MotoGP season, as the South African has become a firm title contender.

Although he’s yet to win a Grand Prix this season, Binder has two wins in the sprint races and has been a constant thorn in Ducati’s side.

Binder, who joined Ayo’s project in 2015 before going on to win the Moto3 title a year later, has been part of the KTM set-up ever since.

A rider that oozed potential throughout the lower categories, Binder is now showing his best form and consistency in 2023.

But Binder, for as much as his talent has been on show, didn’t want to take much credit as he instead lauded KTM for their improvements.

Speaking to BT Sport after the French MotoGP at Le Mans, Binder added: "We’ve got a lot more potential than in any other season. I feel like I’m not riding too differently, but our level is so much higher than it has been.

"The first test, in Malaysia, I was not happy. We brought a different package. The first time it was all put together was in Portimao and straightaway there was a click. I thought: ‘This is my bike and we can ride…’

"There are so many small things that came together for me to be where I am today. The critical point for me was getting into the Red Bull Rookies Cup.

"I was fortunate to find a ride in Moto3 the following season. It was a sacrifice for my entire family to give me that one year. I knew that if I didn’t cut it, I’d be going home to a normal job!"

Talking of his path to becoming one of the best MotoGP riders in the world, Binder said joining Ayo’s KTM team was a turning point eight years ago.

"I knew that if I wanted to win, if I wanted to make a career out of this, this was where I needed to be," said Binder.

"Before stepping into Ajo Motorsports I didn’t handle things well. I would throw my toys out my pram, I would panic when things didn’t go how I wanted.

"He taught me a really good way of working. Aki stuck by me, kept me on the team, and in 2016 we won the world championship."

While Binder showered Ayo with praise, his former team boss did the same after witnessing another brilliant weekend from the 27-year-old.

"He’s a great guy, nobody says anything negative about him,” added Ayo. “He sacrifices everything for racing, and he is a fighter in the race.

"In all working aspects he has improved a lot. When he was younger, Fridays and Saturdays were challenging because his expectations were high. If things weren’t going well… He is so much more mature now. His work is at a high level every day."