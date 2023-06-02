The future of the six-time MotoGP champion has been up for debate ever since it became clear that Honda’s machinery did not compare to Ducati’s.

Marquez is contracted on the biggest deal in MotoGP today, which lasts until the end of next season, but he is now aged 30 and winning one more championship is no guarantee despite his brilliance.

New Tracks for 2024? Your Questions Answered | Crash MotoGP Podcast Episode 91 Video of New Tracks for 2024? Your Questions Answered | Crash MotoGP Podcast Episode 91

Dall’Igna, the Ducati general manager, was asked by GPOne about Marquez and replied: “First of all, I don’t think Marc would agree to go to an unofficial team.

“He is a star and stars want to be treated as such.

“On his return after several months of inactivity he had a great race with Honda, so I would wait before saying that Marc and Honda will part ways after 2024.

“I do not see it as obvious. On the contrary, I believe there is every possibility for them to do well together again.

“We are happy with the riders that we have right now.”

Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia and his new teammate Enea Bastianini are both contracted for 2024 as factory Ducati riders.

“Last year he did stratospheric things with the bike,” Dall’Igna said about Bagnaia.

“He has done things that only a great champion can do.

“So, between now and 2024, water still has to pass under the bridge. Anything can happen.”

Bagnaia fractured an ankle last time out at Le Mans but is expected to race in Mugello next weekend.

Bastianini, whose entire season has been curtailed by a shoulder injury on the first weekend, is set to race a grand prix for the first time this season albeit at less than peak condition.