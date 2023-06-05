How to watch Italian MotoGP: Live stream here

Francesco Bagnaia fractured his ankle at Le Mans last time out but, according to Ducati, he has benefitted from the long break between races and will be 100% at Mugello.

His teammate Enea Bastianini is set to race in a grand prix for the first time as a factory Ducati rider. He crashed and injured himself on the first Saturday of 2023 and hasn't raced since.

Marco Bezzecchi will be hoping to take advantage of any weakness in the factory Ducati duo by overcoming the one-point deficit in the MotoGP standings to overhaul Bagnaia.

How to watch Italian MotoGP for free online

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Italian MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Italian MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

How to watch Italian MotoGP 2023 from anywhere

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Italian MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

How to watch 2023 Italian MotoGP in the UK

BT Sport has exclusive rights to MotoGP in the UK. You don’t need BT broadband to stream sports online; simply choose a Monthly Pass instead to get access to all of BT Sport contract-free. You can get set up with the BT Sport app or web player within 15 minutes.

Watch free highlights on the UK’s Channel 5

British broadcaster Channel 5 offers free highlights for the races.

Italian MotoGP start times (UK)

Friday, June 9

Italian MotoGP P1 - 9.45am

Italian MotoGP P2 - 2pm

Saturday, June 10

Italian MotoGP P3 - 9.10am

Italian MotoGP Qualifying - 9.50am

Italian MotoGP Sprint - 2pm

Sunday, June 11

Italian MotoGP - 1pm

How to watch 2023 Italian MotoGP in the UK

BT Sports is showing every session of the Italian MotoGP in the UK.

With a BT subscription, you’ll be able to watch the Italian MotoGP. And if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.

To watch the MotoGP on BT

