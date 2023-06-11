How to watch Italian MotoGP today: Live stream here
Ducati arrive at their home race with both factory riders coming off injuries. This is how to watch the Italian MotoGP on June 11, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the Italian MotoGP start times below.
Francesco Bagnaia fractured his ankle at Le Mans last time out but, according to Ducati, he has benefitted from the long break between races and will be 100% at Mugello.
His teammate Enea Bastianini is set to race in a grand prix for the first time as a factory Ducati rider. He crashed and injured himself on the first Saturday of 2023 and hasn't raced since.
Marco Bezzecchi will be hoping to take advantage of any weakness in the factory Ducati duo by overcoming the one-point deficit in the MotoGP standings to overhaul Bagnaia.
How to watch Italian MotoGP for free online
The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Italian MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.
Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Italian MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.
How to watch Italian MotoGP 2023 from anywhere
If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Italian MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.
ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free
ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.
It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.
How to watch 2023 Italian MotoGP in the UK
BT Sport has exclusive rights to MotoGP in the UK. You don’t need BT broadband to stream sports online; simply choose a Monthly Pass instead to get access to all of BT Sport contract-free. You can get set up with the BT Sport app or web player within 15 minutes.
Note: You will need a UK credit/debit card to subscribe to BT Sport. If you don’t have one, use the NBC stream.
Watch free highlights on the UK’s Channel 5
Price: Free
British broadcaster Channel 5 offers free highlights for the races. To watch privately and securely with a VPN:
Connect to a secure server location in the UK.
Head to the MotoGP page.
Enjoy the highlights!
Italian MotoGP start times (UK)
Friday, June 9
Italian MotoGP P1 - 9.45am
Italian MotoGP P2 - 2pm
Saturday, June 10
Italian MotoGP P3 - 9.10am
Italian MotoGP Qualifying - 9.50am
Italian MotoGP Sprint - 2pm
Sunday, June 11
Italian MotoGP - 1pm
