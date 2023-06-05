Franco Morbidelli: Superbike? Not yet!

Morbidelli, whose current Monster Yamaha contract expires at the end of this season, is yet to confirm his 2024 plans, while the Japanese factory desperately needs a new WorldSBK team leader in the wake of Razgatlioglu’s shock exit.

The Italian, a three-time premier-class race winner and title runner-up in 2020, joined fellow local MotoGP riders Francesco Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio di Giannantonio in attending Sunday’s Misano WorldSBK event as a spectator.

Speaking to Eurosport’s James Toseland on the grid, where he was offering support to Razgatlioglu before race two, Morbidelli said:

“This year in MotoGP? We’re catching up, but it’s difficult to fight against the European [manufacturers] but hopefully we will improve step-by-step and let's see where we are, at the end of the year.”

Former MotoGP rider and WorldSBK champion Toseland then asked, “See you on a Superbike maybe?”

“Ahhh, not yet!” replied Morbidelli.

Following Razgatlioglu’s difficult MotoGP test at Jerez in April, Yamaha’s Lin Jarvis said that retaining Morbidelli would be the factory's preferred option:

"The ideal scenario for us is that Franky continues to show the speed he displayed in [Argentina].

“If Franky can continue to perform very well that's better for us right now and [would] automatically guarantee him continuity in the future.

"So really our number one choice would be to continue with Franky [in 2024].”

Morbidelli has finished 8th-11th-10th since his fourth place in Argentina and holds 13th in the world championship standings.

Team-mate Fabio Quartararo is also struggling but took a podium at COTA and is eighth overall heading into round six at Mugello this weekend.

Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi have also been mentioned in connection with the TBC 2024 Yamaha MotoGP seat, but it would mean leaving the Ducati machinery with which they have taken race wins.

Should Bezzecchi move, either to Yamaha or another satellite Ducati team, fellow VR46 Academy rider Morbidelli would likely have the option of taking his place at Mooney VR46.

Gresini's di Giannantonio has also been linked with a possible switch to WorldSBK in 2024.