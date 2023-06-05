MotoGP: Another Ducati injury before Mugello…

Davide Tardozzi, Francesco Bagnaia, Portimao MotoGP test, 12 March

While Ducati Lenovo should finally be back to full rider strength for their home Italian MotoGP at Mugello, with Enea Bastianini re-joining Francesco Bagnaia, there’s been a new injury for another member of the team.

Team manager and former racer Davide Tardozzi has posted pictures of bandages to his feet following a scooter accident.

Fortunately, it won't keep the Italian from overseeing the factory Ducati garage this weekend, where Bastianini will be starting his first race since a broken shoulder at Portimao and Bagnaia (who sustained a small ankle fracture in the Le Mans tangle with Maverick Vinales) will be seeking to extend a slender one-point title lead over Marco Bezzecchi...