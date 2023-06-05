MotoGP: Another Ducati injury before Mugello…
While Ducati Lenovo should finally be back to full rider strength for their home Italian MotoGP at Mugello, with Enea Bastianini re-joining Francesco Bagnaia, there’s been a new injury for another member of the team.
Team manager and former racer Davide Tardozzi has posted pictures of bandages to his feet following a scooter accident.
Fortunately, it won't keep the Italian from overseeing the factory Ducati garage this weekend, where Bastianini will be starting his first race since a broken shoulder at Portimao and Bagnaia (who sustained a small ankle fracture in the Le Mans tangle with Maverick Vinales) will be seeking to extend a slender one-point title lead over Marco Bezzecchi...