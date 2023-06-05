Pol Espargaro close to MotoGP return – but not Mugello

However, he is still planning to make his delayed GASGAS race debut in the following rounds leading up to the summer break.

The 31-year-old sustained multiple fractures to his jaw, ribs, neck and back in a nasty practice accident at the Portimao season-opener.

Espargaro's initial target was to rejoin the Tech3 team for round six this weekend but he ‘still has a small edema issue around his vertebrae’ that needs treatment.

Team and rider are now hoping Espargaro will be fit for the following Sachsenring and/or Assen rounds, held on consecutive weekends after Mugello.

“I was really looking forward to getting back on my bike but, as I said from the beginning, the final decision would be made for me by the doctors and they asked me to wait a few more days," Espargaro said.

"My original plan was to return for one of these next three races before the summer break and this continues to be the idea.

"The most important thing is to be physically ready, and this call means I have a few more days to keep working at home and arrive in the best form possible and as soon as possible.

"I’m feeling really good and I’m really motivated. I hope to see the team and everyone in the sport, and for sure the fans, as soon as I can.”

Espargaro's rookie team-mate Augusto Fernandez, who finished in fourth place last time at Le Mans, will again be joined by KTM test rider Jonas Folger for Mugello.