Marc Marquez: “I’m convinced Honda can do it - look what they do in F1”

The key image from the Italian MotoGP was Marquez, after clambering back to his feet in the gravel, gesticulating with frustration at his stricken bike.

He had crashed out from fourth - he has failed to finish the most recent four grands prix that he has entered - while fellow Honda riders Joan Mir and Alex Rins suffered injuries at Mugello, too.

“It’s not a secret,” Marquez told The Guardian.

“We know Honda is in a difficult moment and all their riders are struggling a lot.

“I hope that together we can improve the project.

“Now we maybe lose the way a bit and the bike is not competitive. But we will arrive.”

Marquez’s future is the source of great debate within the paddock.

He is tied to Honda on the most lucrative contract in the sport until the end of 2024.

He is a six-times premier class champion but is now aged 30, with a dreadful history of injury behind him.

Marquez was asked about seeking a new team but replied: “I have a two-year contract with Honda so my target is to try to find the best because I’m convinced Honda can do it.

“Look what they do in Formula One where they [supply] the best engine for Red Bull. So I believe in them.”

Red Bull are in their third year of dominating F1.

Marquez entered 2023 injury-free for the first time in years but, on the first weekend in Portimao, broke a hand in a crash with Miguel Oliveira.

Six rounds into the season he has not finished a grand prix yet, and his championship hopes are surely over already.

“It is very difficult," he said. "I am [116] points behind the leader and, as you say, we don’t have the bike to be the fastest.

“But we have a long calendar and let’s see if we can continue working and find the rhythm to win a race again.

“I need the target. The target, the title, was there but it is now much more difficult because I was out three races.

“We show that we are fast in a single lap but now we need to improve the pace and be more consistent during a weekend.”

Next weekend is the German MotoGP at Sachsenring - historically, one of Marquez’s favourite circuits.