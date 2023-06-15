Pramac Racing rider Martin has a potential exit route due to a clause in his Ducati deal which allows him to accept an offer from another factory team.

But that doesn’t mean that Martin wants to use it.

Can Brad Binder WIN the 2023 MotoGP World Championship? Video of Can Brad Binder WIN the 2023 MotoGP World Championship?

“First of all, I don’t think he wants to move,” Ducati sporting director Ciabatti told BT Sport. “Jorge has a contract for next year.

“He has a clause in his contract where he can receive an offer from a factory team. We can match it, or we can let him go.

“It’s as simple as that.

“I don’t think he’s planning to do that.

“He’s enjoying it more and more.

“His target is to be world champion and, with Ducati, he can do it.”

Martin was heavily linked with Yamaha at the start of 2023 but, as the Japanese manufacturer’s struggles have continued, he has distanced himself.

Martin currently sits third in the MotoGP standings behind fellow Ducati riders Francesco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi.

However, his Pramac teammate Johann Zarco is in a less envious position.

“Everybody knows he’s on a one-year contract,” Ciabatti said. “If he keeps doing what he’s doing…

“Pramac is very happy. The team works well. He’s getting faster and faster which we expect from him.

“Hopefully he gets his first win which gives extra confidence for every rider.

“He did a fantastic race today and we hope he keeps this momentum in the next races.”