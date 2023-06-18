Miller’s KTM, which crossed the line in sixth, was the only non-Ducati in the top nine on Sunday.

“They're good at the moment,” Miller said of his former factory. “There's no doubting that, but they weren't always good. We'll get them.”

The Australian then slammed those complaining about inferior bikes, rather than putting the effort into trying to improve them.

Ducati has won 11 of the 14 races so far this season (including the new Sprints) with 2 victories for KTM and 1 for Honda. Ducati riders now also fill the top four places in the world championship.

Aprilia has yet to repeat last year’s win while the once-dominant Japanese brands - Honda and Yamaha - remain at the bottom of the constructors' standings.

Yamaha, leading the world championship a year ago, has taken just one podium with Fabio Quartararo, who is eighth overall.

Honda won with Alex Rins at COTA, but Rins has now slipped to 13th in the championship and was among three RCV riders absent with injury from Sunday's Sachsenring race, when the top Japanese machine was Franco Morbidelli’s M1 in twelfth.

“We're [KTM] the only ones not complaining about our motorcycles and we're actually trying to do something about it, to fix it. Everyone else, all they do is throw their toys out of the cot and say that ‘My bike’s shit'. It’s as simple as that,” Miller said.

Responding to a comment that 'some bikes' are clearly worse, he added:

“But why are they [some bikes] shit? Because it’s their own doing. They kicked out 99% of the engineers, to get his engineers. His guys in there. And now they are f**ked and he can't even make it past a lap.

“So it's their own doing. Everybody wants to complain about their own bikes, nobody wants to do anything about it. Shut the f**k up and get on with the job. You’re paid to ride a motorcycle not to be a f**king princess and complain about your bike!”

Miller didn't name any riders - and no one has publicly called their bike ‘shit’ - but Honda, Yamaha and Aprilia riders have all expressed frustration at their machines falling further behind the Ducati's technical level this season.

Miller ‘had to ditch the jocks’ after Turn 11 scare

Miller delivered another rocket start to grab the early lead in the German MotoGP, before a near highside at the ultra-fast Turn 11 saw him swamped on the exit.

“I definitely shit myself. Had to ditch the jocks already! But yeah, as I changed directions, she kind of let go. And then as it came back, it kind of lost the front and I thought, ‘oh, here we go. I'm going be one of the blokes that's spent a million bucks down there this weekend in crash parts’. But thankfully we were able to stay on it.”

Miller then dropped to seventh by the middle stages, which became sixth when team-mate Binder crashed out of third.

“That [lap one scare] was my only real moment throughout the race. Just sort of rode within my limits and really tried to push hard at the end, to close the gap down on Marini. But it was too little, too late," he said.

“We've had decent pace all weekend, but it's just missing those first couple of laps. A tenth here, tenth there and those Ducatis in front are especially able to just find that little bit extra pace and then button it down.

“But nonetheless happy enough with the job done today. There in a ginormous Ducati sandwich! The team’s working amazing. We're still very early on in this project and to be the only ones there challenging these Ducatis is bloody good.”