After joining the title leaders on the podium for the second time in as many races, Jake Dixon revealed he is also exploring options in the premier class.

“Obviously we’re speaking with teams in MotoGP,” said Dixon, currently fourth in the Moto2 standings for the GASGAS Aspar team.

“It’s funny because you get overshadowed because they’re speaking about [Acosta and Arbolino], but in the background, we’re doing the same thing.

“Just because the media say that they are in line [for MotoGP] there’s no reason why I can’t be in line as well.

“I leave Frankie [Carchedi, manager] to it. Obviously, Frankie has good connections, working as Diggia’s crew chief in Gresini as well. This is always a help.

“We’re speaking to everyone, about every option, in any class - apart from Moto3 obviously!

“Let’s see after this next race in Assen, I think a lot will be unfolding throughout the summer break...”

Dixon, runner-up in the 2018 BSB title before joining Moto2, already has some MotoGP experience courtesy of two stand-in appearances for Petronas Yamaha in 2021.

Acosta is set to move up to MotoGP with KTM, although the Austrian factory still has to find a way to accommodate the 19-year-old, while current championship leader Arbolino is being linked with Gresini Ducati.

The UK has been without a full-time MotoGP rider since Cal Crutchlow retired at the end of 2020.

Ten-time Moto2 race winner Sam Lowes has ruled out a second MotoGP chance and is tipped to switch to WorldSBK.