“I’d have f****** you again!” Marco Bezzecchi joke which made Aleix Espargaro roar

James Dielhenn's picture
26 Jun 2023
Francesco Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi, Aleix Espargaro podium, MotoGP race, Dutch MotoGP, 25 June

Marco Bezzecchi, Francesco Bagnaia and Aleix Espargaro had an entertaining chat after the Dutch MotoGP.

Bezzecchi to Espargaro: I’m happy for you. After last year, you deserved it. Last year it should have been yours.

Espargaro to Bagnaia: You’re not fast, you just don’t make mistakes.

Can Brad Binder WIN the 2023 MotoGP World Championship?

Bagnaia: I was getting really tired.

Bezzecchi: When I was behind Brad he kept blocking me.

Espargaro: They told me loads of riders crashed, but you did really well. It’s tough to overtake him, Brad doesn’t make mistakes.

Bezzecchi: I needed 15 or 16 laps to get past him.

Bagnaia: I was scared here, look, everyone was on top of each other.

Espargaro: Look, my wing broke. I did the whole race without it. How can you complete a race without a wing? It doesn’t work like it’s supposed to.

Bagnaia: Next year we’ll ask for a hard front tyre.

Bezzecchi: I hope so. I’d pay to have a hard tyre.

Espargaro: It’s the first time they’ve brought the hard tyre and it worked well with a track temperature of 50 degrees.

Bezzecchi: The tyre rubber wasn’t right for a day like today.

Espargaro: How did you manage the tyre? Did you have any left?

Bagnaia: No, the rear was entirely worn out.

Espargaro: Did you both use the soft tyre in the race?

Bezzecchi: I did.

Bagnaia: I didn’t. I wore it out yesterday.

Bezzecchi: I was better on the soft yesterday because it spins less.

Bagnaia: Fortunately you used mediums.

Bezzecchi: Yes, because if not, I’d have f***** you again!

Espargaro: Just wait, soon you two will be brawling for the championship! The day will come!

Bagnaia: You should see how we do it at home!