Bezzecchi to Espargaro: I’m happy for you. After last year, you deserved it. Last year it should have been yours.

Espargaro to Bagnaia: You’re not fast, you just don’t make mistakes.

Bagnaia: I was getting really tired.

Bezzecchi: When I was behind Brad he kept blocking me.

Espargaro: They told me loads of riders crashed, but you did really well. It’s tough to overtake him, Brad doesn’t make mistakes.

Bezzecchi: I needed 15 or 16 laps to get past him.

Bagnaia: I was scared here, look, everyone was on top of each other.

Espargaro: Look, my wing broke. I did the whole race without it. How can you complete a race without a wing? It doesn’t work like it’s supposed to.

Bagnaia: Next year we’ll ask for a hard front tyre.

Bezzecchi: I hope so. I’d pay to have a hard tyre.

Espargaro: It’s the first time they’ve brought the hard tyre and it worked well with a track temperature of 50 degrees.

Bezzecchi: The tyre rubber wasn’t right for a day like today.

Espargaro: How did you manage the tyre? Did you have any left?

Bagnaia: No, the rear was entirely worn out.

Espargaro: Did you both use the soft tyre in the race?

Bezzecchi: I did.

Bagnaia: I didn’t. I wore it out yesterday.

Bezzecchi: I was better on the soft yesterday because it spins less.

Bagnaia: Fortunately you used mediums.

Bezzecchi: Yes, because if not, I’d have f***** you again!

Espargaro: Just wait, soon you two will be brawling for the championship! The day will come!

Bagnaia: You should see how we do it at home!