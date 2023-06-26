“I’d have f****** you again!” Marco Bezzecchi joke which made Aleix Espargaro roar
Marco Bezzecchi, Francesco Bagnaia and Aleix Espargaro had an entertaining chat after the Dutch MotoGP.
Bezzecchi to Espargaro: I’m happy for you. After last year, you deserved it. Last year it should have been yours.
Espargaro to Bagnaia: You’re not fast, you just don’t make mistakes.
Bagnaia: I was getting really tired.
Bezzecchi: When I was behind Brad he kept blocking me.
Espargaro: They told me loads of riders crashed, but you did really well. It’s tough to overtake him, Brad doesn’t make mistakes.
Bezzecchi: I needed 15 or 16 laps to get past him.
Bagnaia: I was scared here, look, everyone was on top of each other.
Espargaro: Look, my wing broke. I did the whole race without it. How can you complete a race without a wing? It doesn’t work like it’s supposed to.
Bagnaia: Next year we’ll ask for a hard front tyre.
Bezzecchi: I hope so. I’d pay to have a hard tyre.
Espargaro: It’s the first time they’ve brought the hard tyre and it worked well with a track temperature of 50 degrees.
Bezzecchi: The tyre rubber wasn’t right for a day like today.
Espargaro: How did you manage the tyre? Did you have any left?
Bagnaia: No, the rear was entirely worn out.
Espargaro: Did you both use the soft tyre in the race?
Bezzecchi: I did.
Bagnaia: I didn’t. I wore it out yesterday.
Bezzecchi: I was better on the soft yesterday because it spins less.
Bagnaia: Fortunately you used mediums.
Bezzecchi: Yes, because if not, I’d have f***** you again!
Espargaro: Just wait, soon you two will be brawling for the championship! The day will come!
Bagnaia: You should see how we do it at home!