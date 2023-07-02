Marc Marquez credits new girlfriend: “Saving me” from Honda woes

The Repsol Honda rider has yet to even complete a grand prix as MotoGP hits its summer break, amid a dreadful year of over-riding, crashes and injuries.

But his romance with Gemma Pinto, confirmed a month ago, has given him some reason to smile.

Has The Marc Marquez Magic Gone? And Goodbye... For now | Crash MotoGP Podcast Episode 92 Video of Has The Marc Marquez Magic Gone? And Goodbye... For now | Crash MotoGP Podcast Episode 92

“This month and a half of break will be good for me in all aspects,” AS quoted Marquez.

“On a professional level it is one of my hardest moments, but the personal level is compensating for it, which is one of my best moments.

“I am calmer, happier, supported by my family, by my brother, my partner, my manager and the entire team that surrounds me.

“It is there where the balance is being offset a bit and that will surely give me the strength to keep pushing and to return to Silverstone.

"I give myself the summer to rest, to reflect and to clear my mind too, which will be good. To start the second half of the season with the same commitment.

“But it helps a lot that I am in one of my best moments on a personal level and that is what is saving me.

“It is the only thing that I hold on to to turn this situation around.

“To continue working with my people, with mine, with my family, my brother, my partner, my manager to get to Silverstone with the same commitment that I had in Portimao.

“But with a slightly different approach to try to make the second half of the season more stable.”

Marquez has endured hand and rib injuries this season, a horrible campaign which culminated with five crashes before withdrawing from the German MotoGP. A week later, his comeback failed and he pulled out of the Dutch MotoGP too.

His long-term future at Honda, where he is contracted until the end of 2024, is in question.