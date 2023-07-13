“Other teams interested” - what does the future hold for Johann Zarco?

But his agent now insists that he will stay at Pramac Racing in 2024 - despite the interest from other teams.

His teammate Jorge Martin and Mooney VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi have both pleaded for the best possible machinery as they fight factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia for the MotoGP title, leading to speculation about Zarco’s future.

“It's going well, all the lights are green,” says his agent Guillaume Valladeau to GP Inside.

“Our goal is to stay with Ducati, that's for sure. We are good in this team and I think Gino Borsoi is very happy with Johann, as are Paolo Campinoti and Paolo Ciabatti.

“They do everything to keep Johann going.

“Johann works a lot and we do everything to stay where we are.

“Everything he put in place before the start of the season is starting to pay off.

“I hope to get feedback from Ducati in the first half of July to find out where we are.”

The Frenchman is keeping his options open, because he is not currently guaranteed a contract for next season.

"When I am contacted or invited to have a coffee to discuss Johann's situation, I gladly accept," jokes Valladeau.

“There are other teams that are interested in Johann and they are sensitive to his results.

“He has just had a superb start to the season and he obviously deserves the attention of the other teams.

“I am attentive to what is happening elsewhere, but it is done in a transparent and professional manner.

"Johann performs well, so it's completely normal to listen to the projects of the other teams, but our priority remains Ducati.

“Our goal is to have a great 2023 season, a great 2024 season and for 2025, the driver market will be totally different.

“Today, Pramac is at the top of the team standings, Johann is fifth in the championship, so it would be the logical next step to continue where we are.”

One suggested move, with Yamaha in WorldSBK, has been shut down.

“All brands are interested in Johann in Superbike, but he will still be in MotoGP.”

Zarco has achieved four podium finishes in eight grands prix this season, and sits fifth in the MotoGP standings.

But, in his seventh premier class season, his wait for a MotoGP race victory goes on.