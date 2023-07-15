The agony of Marc Marquez - “like a hammer hitting you…”

The Repsol Honda star came through a career-threatening arm surgery last summer and showed rays of lights at the back end of 2022, to suggest.

A documentary released ahead of this season showed Marquez’s personal turmoil and his painstaking comeback.

Will Marc Marquez leave Honda this season? Video of Will Marc Marquez leave Honda this season?

“Sacrifice is a good word to describe the situation,” he said.

“If you want something, you must say no to many things.

“I was living in my hometown but I moved to Madrid because the physios and doctors were here.

“I said no to my friends and family. I changed completely my life.

“This is for one target - to win again.

“Not just to be a ‘good’ rider.

“Last winter I was working in a good way then, at the first race, ‘bang’ another injury.”

Marquez, in the very first sprint race at Portimao, clattered into Miguel Oliveira, injuring them both.

He required surgery on a hand, and missed three rounds.

“It is like a hammer hitting you,” he said.

“But you must continue. Keep going.

“That’s what I did. I came back at Le Mans, and had a good weekend.

“But with one-and-a-half laps to finish the race, I crashed.

“Another hammer hitting you.

“We will have another opportunity. Each time, it is closer and closer.”

Marquez has yet to complete a grand prix in 2023.

His problems have only worsened - at the Sachsenring, usually among his favourite circuits, he crashed five times before Sunday’s race and was forced to pull out.

A week later, he rushed a comeback to Assen but again pulled out of the grand prix, not having recovered enough.

Marquez is 19th in the MotoGP standings with his hopes of a seventh premier class championship gone for at least a year.