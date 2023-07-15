The agony of Marc Marquez - “like a hammer hitting you…”
Marc Marquez has opened up on his injury-disrupted season - after entering 2023 fully fit, finally.
The Repsol Honda star came through a career-threatening arm surgery last summer and showed rays of lights at the back end of 2022, to suggest.
A documentary released ahead of this season showed Marquez’s personal turmoil and his painstaking comeback.
“Sacrifice is a good word to describe the situation,” he said.
“If you want something, you must say no to many things.
“I was living in my hometown but I moved to Madrid because the physios and doctors were here.
“I said no to my friends and family. I changed completely my life.
“This is for one target - to win again.
“Not just to be a ‘good’ rider.
“Last winter I was working in a good way then, at the first race, ‘bang’ another injury.”
Marquez, in the very first sprint race at Portimao, clattered into Miguel Oliveira, injuring them both.
He required surgery on a hand, and missed three rounds.
“It is like a hammer hitting you,” he said.
“But you must continue. Keep going.
“That’s what I did. I came back at Le Mans, and had a good weekend.
“But with one-and-a-half laps to finish the race, I crashed.
“Another hammer hitting you.
“We will have another opportunity. Each time, it is closer and closer.”
Marquez has yet to complete a grand prix in 2023.
His problems have only worsened - at the Sachsenring, usually among his favourite circuits, he crashed five times before Sunday’s race and was forced to pull out.
A week later, he rushed a comeback to Assen but again pulled out of the grand prix, not having recovered enough.
Marquez is 19th in the MotoGP standings with his hopes of a seventh premier class championship gone for at least a year.