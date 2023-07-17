Explained: The two crucial reasons Alex Rins could quit Honda for Yamaha

The LCR Honda rider has emerged as the likeliest candidate to replace Franco Morbidelli, whose seat has been at risk all season.

Rins’ contract with Honda includes a clause allowing him to walk away if he receives a call from a factory team, according to Sky.

And he does not believe that he has received the treatment from Honda of an official rider, which the contract he signed last year stipulates, Sky also reports.

Morbidelli is “destined to leave his bike to Rins”, it states.

Lucio Cecchinello's team interrupted an otherwise horrendous year for Honda by winning in Texas through Rins.

He became the first rider aside from Marc Marquez to win a grand prix for Honda since 2018 but the relationship has reportedly turned sour.

Rins had voices displeasure earlier in the season, criticising Honda shortly after the Kalex chassis was introduced. He did not test the chassis, at the time.

Honda were “very very hurt” by his public critique, according to Spanish media.

Rins is currently sidelined with a broken leg and hopes to be back for August 6 at Silverstone.

By that time, his future could be sorted.

It’s all pointing in the direction of a switch to Yamaha in 2024, opening up a vacant LCR Honda seat.

Veteran manager Carlo Pernat previously told Speedweek.com: "It's clear to me that Rins will ride for Yamaha next year.”