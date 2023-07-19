Pedro Acosta’s explosive rise and his demand to be promoted from Moto2 into MotoGP next season means KTM are seeking a seat for him.

Factory duo Jack Miller and Brad Binder are contracted for 2024, as is Tech3 GASGAS rider Espargaro, leaving Augusto Fernandez the most vulnerable despite his promising season so far.

However, Espargaro’s absence from the 2023 season due to injury means he is returning with a point to prove that he can still hack it.

"I have heard the rumours about Pedro Acosta,” Espargaro was quoted by DAZN.

“My first intention was to recover and return to my normal life. Not only go on a motorcycle, but also take my daughters to the nursery.

"I have a two-year contract and I'll see what I'll do at the end of 2024.

“I'll fulfil it. the brand has always supported me and given me confidence.

“They need me on the bike, I deserve this place.”

MotoGP returns from its summer break on August 6 at Silverstone.

Espargaro is ramping up his recovery from the jaw, back and lung injuries sustained on the first Friday of the season in Portimao.

"The other day I trained at the Catalunya circuit,” he said.

“They made room for me to let me train and I thank them very much, because now the efforts have to be made by everyone.

"They gave me the opportunity to train in the morning, it was hard with so much heat, but I was able to do 40 or 50 laps.

“I have some discomfort, but nothing that prevents me from riding a motorcycle.”

He delighted fans by making an appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

“It's great to meet the fans again after these months at home, recovering from Portimao's injury, but I want to get back to normality!

"I don't want to spend any more time talking about the injury, and I understand that people want to know when I'll be back, but I really want to get back, to get back to normal, to start working with the team, to get my speed back and to fight again with these guys! I really hope so.”