Joan Mir “in negotiations” to join Ducati next season

He is “in negotiations for several situations”, Motosprint report, all of which would see him leave Honda.

The Gresini Racing team is the spot that Mir is eyeing within the Ducati set-up.

A seat is expected to become free if they dispense with Fabio di Giannantonio, but Mir is not the only candidate to fill it.

Tony Arbolino is linked with a step-up from Moto2, and Johann Zarco is also rumoured as part of a reshuffle involving Marco Bezzecchi perhaps moving to Pramac.

“It is not certain that Mir will win it,” the report states, however his interest gives Ducati another fascinating option for their 2024 rider line-up.

Mir is mid-way through his first year as a Repsol Honda rider and, contractually, they are able to keep him for next season.

But he has endured a miserable time this season, perhaps even worse than teammate Marc Marquez.

He has completed only one grand prix - the season-opener in Portimao - and his campaign has been littered with crashes.

Mir is currently rehabbing from an injured hand but is expected to be back in time for Silverstone on August 6.

Mir won the 2020 MotoGP championship with Suzuki and is hoping to reclaim those glory days.