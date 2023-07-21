The manufacturer were reportedly trying to bring the LCR satellite team into their group, creating two spaces for Marquez and Pedro Acosta.

But now Stefan Pierer, CEO of the Pierer Group which owns KTM, has explained their plan.

About recruiting Marquez, Pierer told Speedweek: "I'm not saying it's out of the question. But that doesn't suit us.

"How many times do you think he’s been offered to us in the last few months?

"This is a stuck situation- he is not entirely innocent. His riding style now doesn't really suit these aerodynamically defaced bikes. That's why he falls so often.

"We want to be world champions one day. But signing a Marquez is not our way. We build the riders ourselves, from Moto3 to Moto2.

"I also believe in Brad Binder and Jack Miller, who fought for the Moto3 World Championship title with us in 2014 and has now returned."

Binder and Miller are contracted for next season already, and so is Tech3 GASGAS rider Pol Espargaro.

However, Espargaro has missed the whole season so far due to injuries sustained on the first Friday leading to speculation about his future.

Augusto Fernandez was contracted until the end of this season so, despite his impressive performances, he is clearly at-risk of Acosta who will step up from Moto2 to MotoGP within the KTM group.

Pierer has insisted that he will somehow find space for Espargaro, Fernandez and Acosta on KTM machinery in the premier class next season.

He revealed that Fernandez has been given a new deal: "That's why we've already extended his contract. He already has a contract.

"And Pedro Acosta has one too. And we guarantee that he will be on a MotoGP KTM in 2024.

"It will all work out. First of all, we have to give Pol another chance to show how well he's recovered. He wasn't there for half a year.

"The fact that he will be a test rider is currently not an issue. It depends on Pol how he is doing.

"If he performs as expected, he will drive a full season next year. We have a contract with him.

"The fact is that Pedro Acosta will be riding a MotoGP-KTM in 2024. Wherever that will be.

"And if I need an extra place, everything will be arranged."

Pierer admitted that he is still trying to acquire one of the existing satellite teams.

"Basically, the Gresini team was not an option for me," he said.

"The current economic situation will not make things any easier for the private MotoGP teams.

"I hear the second Aprilia team is already having financial difficulties; it must be supported by Aprilia.

"One or the other, a place will surely fall down. I bet you!"

Pierer said KTM will try to buy any satellite team that is available: “Certainly, if something comes up, we will adopt it.

"I'm assuming that one or the other MotoGP spots will become available and that we will compete with all five riders.”

He added: "I'm very concerned that Honda will also drop out after Suzuki."