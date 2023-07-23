Honda’s downbeat prediction for the rest of the MotoGP season

The Japanese manufacturers are suffering a woeful campaign - even worse than their bleak 2022 - and there is little reason to believe things could get better.

At the most recent MotoGP at Assen, three out of four Honda riders were sidelined through injury, most notably Marc Marquez whose season has been spoiled by crashes.

"After the break we will surely take steps forward,” team manager Puig was quoted by DAZN.

“But we must be aware that we will not have a fantastic bike.

“Things are not going as we would like and there will be no radical changes.

"It is difficult to take the bike to the level that is required of us, and the riders are not bringing the expected results.

“We are trying to make improvements, but the reality is that we are not where we need to be.

“We need to dig even deeper to find out what the problems are and what the solutions are.”

Joan Mir and Alex Rins, recruited from Suzuki this season, are both being linked with moves away from Honda already.

LCR Honda’s Rins offered a brief ray of light by winning the Grand Prix of the Americas, the first Honda rider aside from Marquez to win a MotoGP race since 2018.

The troubles of Marquez, the six-time premier class champion and their star rider, underlines Honda’s issues.

"Marc is not at his best and he suffered a lot of crashes in Germany,” Puig said.

“There is no rider on the planet who is happy if he crashes and he understands that the bike doesn't have the performance he needs.

"He's a world champion and he always wants to push harder, he never gives up.

“The situation has become a bit more serious, but Marc has to take it easy. We know he's not happy and we respect him.

"After his crash in Mugello he was very affected. He has arrived new this season and he is not understanding the bike.

"It's not a question of ability, but also because the bike isn't ready.

“Marc is having a lot of problems, but we'll see how he is when he returns after the summer break.”

MotoGP resumes at Silverstone on August 6.

Honda know that the future of Marquez, who is contracted until the end of 2024, might be at stake.