Iker Lecuona replaces Alex Rins for British MotoGP
Iker Lecuona is to make his third MotoGP appearance of the season, during the upcoming British Grand Prix at Silverstone.
The Spaniard, who usually races for Honda in the World Superbike championship, is to replace the injured Alex Rins at the LCR team.
COTA winner Rins, currently mulling over a switch to the Monster Yamaha squad for 2024, remains unfit to ride due to his broken leg at Mugello.
Lecuona, a full-time MotoGP rider for Tech3 KTM during 2020 and 2021, returned to the premier class as an injury replacement for Marc Marquez at Jerez earlier this season.
A second Repsol Honda chance then materialised for Assen, in place of Marquez’s team-mate Joan Mir, and he will now ride the saisteatellite LCR machine alongside Takaaki Nakagami.
"I wish Alex a speedy recovery; I know how difficult these situations are," Lecuona said.
"In the meantime, I'm happy to jump on the bike, as I want to do my best and help the team.
"Besides, I like Silverstone's layout, and we can have fun. I want to thank the Honda family and LCR for the opportunity."
Lecuona will be seeking his first MotoGP points since Valencia 2021, having finished 16th at Jerez followed by a technical problem - while holding 11th place - at Assen.
The #27 is currently 13th in the WorldSBK standings, as the top Honda rider, with a best finish of fourth.