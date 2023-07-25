The Spaniard, who usually races for Honda in the World Superbike championship, is to replace the injured Alex Rins at the LCR team.

COTA winner Rins, currently mulling over a switch to the Monster Yamaha squad for 2024, remains unfit to ride due to his broken leg at Mugello.

Lecuona, a full-time MotoGP rider for Tech3 KTM during 2020 and 2021, returned to the premier class as an injury replacement for Marc Marquez at Jerez earlier this season.

A second Repsol Honda chance then materialised for Assen, in place of Marquez’s team-mate Joan Mir, and he will now ride the saisteatellite LCR machine alongside Takaaki Nakagami.

"I wish Alex a speedy recovery; I know how difficult these situations are," Lecuona said.

"In the meantime, I'm happy to jump on the bike, as I want to do my best and help the team.

"Besides, I like Silverstone's layout, and we can have fun. I want to thank the Honda family and LCR for the opportunity."

Lecuona will be seeking his first MotoGP points since Valencia 2021, having finished 16th at Jerez followed by a technical problem - while holding 11th place - at Assen.

The #27 is currently 13th in the WorldSBK standings, as the top Honda rider, with a best finish of fourth.