Ducati deliver blunt answer to ‘have you ever contacted Marc Marquez?’

The Honda star rider’s future is constantly up for debate after a torrid couple of years, and with time ticking on a contract that expires at the end of 2024.

The six-time MotoGP champion retains his brilliance but age and injuries are also a factor, making Marquez’s future the topic of hot debate.

Ducati sporting director Paolo Ciabatti was asked if they have ever contacted Marquez about a move, and he answered to Motosprint: “Honestly not.

“Marc is a great champion, struggling today on an uncompetitive Honda.

“The sense of respect nurtured for the eight-time world champion is unconditional, but our policy is based on precise strategies.

“When we separated, with difficulty, from Andrea Dovizioso, we introduced a system to favour young people, who are all doing well.

“From the satellite or independent team, promotion to the official investment: here is Francesco Bagnaia, currently the best rider around.

“Clearly thanks to him, we have been able to value it. Unity is strength, here we all win together.”

Marquez will return to action at the British MotoGP at Silverstone this week languishing behind the dominant Ducati, whose three riders Bagnaia, Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi are battling for the title.

Ciabatti addressed Ducati’s 2024 rider line-up: "I think Pecco can be defined as untouchable.

"Therefore it is almost obvious to specify that he will remain for at least one more year.

“[This] can be extended to Enea Bastianini, honestly speaking [he was] unlucky at the beginning of the season, because he was injured and forced to [miss out] several times.

“This Italian duo constitutes the present and near future of the factory team, so I won't add any doubts about it.”

Bagnaia and Bastianini are already contracted to Ducati for the 2024 season.