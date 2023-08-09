Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro surged past Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia in the rain at Silverstone with only a handful of corners remaining, after starting from 12th.

Three-time British MotoGP race winner and three-time premier class champion Lorenzo delighted fans with his intense detailing of the race’s key moment.

"It's pulling, it's pulling, it knows that now is the time,” he yelled as Espargaro launched his move, DAZN report.

“Oh, what traction from the Aprilia!”

At Copse, Lorenzo said: “Be careful it doesn't go away now! Gas, gas!”

At Chapel Corner with Espargaro leading, Lorenzo said: “Good traction, good traction.

“Open up now, gas, lift the bike!

“Let's see that Ducati now on the brakes!”

At Stowe, he said: “OK, lock it up, lock it up! “Easy, jack it up. Good, good. Lock it, lock it.

“It's done, it's done. Wow. He had to do it and he has done it.”

Espargaro’s victory was his and Aprilia’s second MotoGP race win, after Argentina last year.

At 34, Espargaro is the oldest rider on the grid.

He was a genuine title contender until the penultimate round of 2022 and, although he won’t win the MotoGP championship this year, he has helped Aprilia establish themselves among the manufacturers closest to the dominant Ducatis.