The Spaniard's long-rumoured return to MotoGP follows a pair of private test sessions at Misano on the factory's title-winning Desmosedici.

Bautista, currently on course for back-to-back WorldSBK crowns, will race in his usual Aruba.it colours on the latest Desmosedici machinery, as used by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro during his wild-cards at Mugello and next month's Misano round.

The Malaysian Grand Prix takes place after the end of the Superbike season, at Jerez, on October 29.

“I’m really happy to be able to race in MotoGP as a wild-card at Sepang, a track that I really like and that I’m happy to be back at since it’s not on the WorldSBK calendar," said, Bautista, whose last MotoGP race was at Valencia in 2018.

"The tests with the Ducati Desmosedici GP gave positive feedback: the feeling was good, and I had fun. I want to sincerely thank Ducati and Aruba.it because, without them, it would have been impossible to have this opportunity.

"At the same time, I would like to say that this MotoGP race will be a bonus for me and not a priority. That’s why we must stay focused on the WorldSBK Championship, which is the only thing that matters now. I want to stay focused for this last part of the season, which will be very demanding, with many races in a short time.

"The feeling with the Panigale V4R machine is good, and I hope to continue on this path. Then, when the season ends, we’ll think about going to Malaysia and having fun. Now I’ll have a little holiday, and then we’ll be back at Magny-Cours.”

While Bautista talks of having fun, many will point to the similarities with fellow Ducati WorldSBK champion Troy Bayliss.

Bayliss, like Bautista, did not win a race during his full-time MotoGP career but took a stunning victory as the reigning WorldSBK champion during a one-off return for the factory at Valencia in 2006.

That was the same year that Bautista won the 125cc title. He then moved to 250cc, doubling his eight grand prix wins, before a MotoGP debut with Suzuki in 2010.

When Suzuki withdrew, Bautista spent three seasons at Gresini Honda, claiming three podiums and a career-best of fifth in the world championship.

The Spaniard remained with Gresini for its switch to the new Aprilia RS-GP project in 2015 and 2016, before joining Aspar Ducati for 2017 and 2018.

Without a MotoGP seat, Ducati tempted Bautista to WorldSBK, where he won his first ten races but still ended up losing the title to Jonathan Rea. Two disapointing seasons followed at Honda, before last year's triumphant return to Ducati.