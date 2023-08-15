Yamaha reveal their Plan B if Alex Rins said ‘no’

Rins has confirmed that he will leave LCR Honda to join Yamaha for the 2024 MotoGP season as a replacement for Franco Morbidelli, and alongside Fabio Quartararo.

But with the constantly changing rider market in full flow, Yamaha were forced to consider alternatives in case Rins rejected them.

“Yes, we had a Plan B,” Yamaha managing director Lin Jarvis told GPOne.

“Arbolino is maturing well and could be a choice for the future.

“But we didn’t want a rookie, this isn’t the time for us.

“We need a rider who brings experience.

“We don’t know who will be the best, between Morbidelli and Rins, however. Choosing a rider is always a gamble.

“There is no guarantee, but it was time to make a change in the team and it’s also good for Franky who will have new motivation.”

Arbolino, the young Italian rider currently in the Moto2 title fight, is also an option to step into the premier class with Gresini Ducati.

But Yamaha ultimately got their first-choice.

“He’s a real fighter,” Jarvis said about Rins. “Joan Mir is efficient and fast but has only won one GP.

“Alex has more natural talent and is sometimes capable of sensational things.

“Let’s not forget he is the only non-Ducati rider to win a grand prix. He won two with Suzuki, and this year with Honda.

“He has a positive attitude and experience with the inline 4 engine. And he really wants to be with us.”