Marc Marquez remarkably claims that KTM will become MotoGP’s No1 manufacturer

And remarkably he made this eye-opening statement while sat alongside KTM motorsport director Pit Beirer.

The Repsol Honda star rider has been linked with a move to KTM, who he shares Red Bull with as an influential sponsor.

"When KTM started they were last on the grid,” Marquez said on a Servus TV show, sat next to Beirer.

“Little by little, they have been getting closer.

“Now they are the second best constructor in the championship, but very soon, more than people might think, they will be first.

"In competition, the key is ambition. If you have ambition you will get there.

“KTM is making very good additions at the level of engineers and also pilots.”

This TV show was broadcast ahead of this weekend’s Austrian MotoGP, the home race for KTM who are enjoying a productive year.

Their ambition extends to increasing their four bikes on the grid.

They admit to trying to recruit Marquez but they will have to wait until 2025, when his Honda contract expires.

"It's a compliment to us to be associated with Marc and to hear him say words like the ones he just said,” Beirer said.

“He's the most successful rider we have with 59 wins.

"Unfortunately, I'm afraid that Marc will not be in our line-up next year because he has a contract.

“We discussed it and he gave us a clear answer and that's it.

"That doesn't change the fact that we wish him all the luck in the world to get back to the top positions as soon as possible.”

These words are sure to fan the flames of rumours around Marquez’s future.

This weekend in Austria he is just hoping to complete a grand prix for the first time in 2023.

"I thought that in Germany I could fight again for a place on the podium,” he said.

“I arrived at the grand prix and I had a lot of problems with the bike, I couldn't find the rhythm.

“I crashed often during the three days. In the warm up I broke my knees, ribs, ankle and a finger. I was mentally destroyed.

"During the holiday break I had to say to myself: 'I have to accept that it's not possible at the moment'.

“We have to improve the bike, I have to improve myself, the team too. We want to come back and fight for victory again.

"It's very difficult to accept that. I really decided not to take any risks at Silverstone, my mentality has changed a bit.

“I was injured in Portugal, Germany and Holland this year, I also injured my groin.

"I need a different style if I want to continue competing for a few more years.

“Now we have to find a base again at Honda on which we can develop further.”