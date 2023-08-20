Starting grid for today's Austrian MotoGP: How the race will begin

20 Aug 2023
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP sprint race, Austrian MotoGP, 19 August

Here's the starting grid for today's Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring.

  1. Francesco Bagnaia
  2. Maverick Vinales
  3. Brad Binder
  4. Jack Miller
  5. Alex Marquez
  6. Luca Marini
  7. Marco Bezzecchi
  8. Miguel Oliveira
  9. Fabio Quartararo
  10. Johann Zarco
  11. Aleix Espargaro
  12. Jorge Martin
  13. Enea Bastianini
  14. Franco Morbidelli
  15. Joan Mir
  16. Pol Espargaro
  17. Raul Fernandez
  18. Marc Marquez
  19. Takaaki Nakagami
  20. Fabio di Giannantonio
  21. Iker Lecuona
  22. Augusto Fernandez
  23. Lorenzo Salvadori

Reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia will start on pole position. He won the sprint race on Saturday so is looking for a double victory to extend his lead at the top of the championship.

Jorge Martin, who is second in the standings, 46 points behind Bagnaia, caused controversy by starting a massive pile-up at the first turn of the sprint race. He begins from 12th.

Keep an eye on the KTM duo at their home race. Brad Binder is third, Jack Miller fourth.

Pol Espargaro is 16th due to a three-place grid penalty for impeding Marc Marquez in practice.