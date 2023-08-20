Starting grid for today's Austrian MotoGP: How the race will begin

Francesco Bagnaia Maverick Vinales Brad Binder Jack Miller Alex Marquez Luca Marini Marco Bezzecchi Miguel Oliveira Fabio Quartararo Johann Zarco Aleix Espargaro Jorge Martin Enea Bastianini Franco Morbidelli Joan Mir Pol Espargaro Raul Fernandez Marc Marquez Takaaki Nakagami Fabio di Giannantonio Iker Lecuona Augusto Fernandez Lorenzo Salvadori

What Has Happened to Repsol Honda? Video of What Has Happened to Repsol Honda?

Reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia will start on pole position. He won the sprint race on Saturday so is looking for a double victory to extend his lead at the top of the championship.

Jorge Martin, who is second in the standings, 46 points behind Bagnaia, caused controversy by starting a massive pile-up at the first turn of the sprint race. He begins from 12th.

Keep an eye on the KTM duo at their home race. Brad Binder is third, Jack Miller fourth.

Pol Espargaro is 16th due to a three-place grid penalty for impeding Marc Marquez in practice.