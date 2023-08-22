Jake Dixon, Tony Arbolino extend Moto2 deals?

While Acosta will be found a MotoGP seat by KTM, title rival Arbolino and fellow race winner Dixon have also been exploring premier-class options for 2024.

Both were linked with the vacant seat alongside Alex Marquez at Gresini Ducati but, according to Motorsport.com, have now elected to extend contracts with their respective Marc VDS and Aspar teams in Moto2.

That’s despite two satellite Ducati seats - a GP24 at Pramac and a GP23 at Gresini - still to be officially decided.

CHAOS in the MotoGP Sprint & Zarco joins Honda! Video of CHAOS in the MotoGP Sprint &amp; Zarco joins Honda!

However, Arbolino’s new Marc VDS deal is said to allow the young Italian to join MotoGP next season if the chance arises, while things are still said to be happening behind the scenes for Dixon, whose MotoGP hopes are supported by British broadcaster TNT Sports.

With Marco Bezzecchi appearing likely to remain at VR46 next year, ex-Monster Yamaha rider Franco Morbidelli is tipped for the ex-Zarco Pramac seat.

Arbolino is currently 12 points behind Moto2 title leader Acosta, with Dixon 59 points from the top in third.