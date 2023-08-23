Tony Arbolino out of contention for MotoGP switch after signing new Moto2 deal

The Italian is currently fighting Pedro Acosta for the 2023 Moto2 title and had been heavily linked with Gresini Ducati earlier this season.

But Arbolino has now committed his future to Marc VDS for a third consecutive season.

"It is a fantastic feeling to know I am staying with the Elf Marc VDS Racing Team in 2024," said Arbolino. "I have felt amazing in this great team from day one, and I am proud of what we have already achieved together and excited for the challenges ahead.

"It wasn’t a difficult decision for me because this project and the people involved have helped me develop as a rider and a person, and I think the best is still to come.

"The people in this team are fantastic and I’m really looking forward to working with them again next year.

"I’d also like to thank Marc van der Straten. He has always believed in me and given me all his support, which I am very grateful for."

Aroblino was expected to move up to MotoGP when Paolo Ciabatti admitted Ducati were interested in the Italian during the French Grand Prix at Le Mans.

However, talk of Arbolino securing such a move had been less prevalent prior to signing his new Moto2 deal.

Team owner Marc Van Der Straten also spoke about the news, saying: "I am personally thrilled to have Tony staying with the Elf Marc VDS Racing family in 2024.

"He completely deserves this new contract because he proves his talent at every Grand Prix. I am convinced that we can give Tony what he needs to fulfill his goals but also provide the best platform before he takes the next step in his career.

"In my opinion, Tony has made the right choice to stay with us in Moto2 for another year. We're going to prepare him in the best possible way for when he inevitably moves to MotoGP in the future.

"When he does make that step, he'll do it in the best way and on the best bike, one with the quality that matches his talent.

"It would have bothered me if he had repeated the situation experienced with Alex Márquez at the end of 2019 when he left, perhaps too early, for MotoGP.

"If he can be World Champion this year, I’m sure he has the drive and determination to do it a second time. He's a wonderful person in every way and I'm very happy that he's staying."