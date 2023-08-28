Gigi Dall’Igna answers question: ‘Will Ducati sign Marc Marquez?’

The Repsol Honda star rider is contracted for 2024 and has claimed he will stay yet reports continue to emerge that he might seek a better bike elsewhere.

The current vacancy at Pramac Racing was linked to Marquez, before the assumed free seat at Gresini was even more surprisingly touted as his destination.

Will Marc Marquez join MV AGUSTA in 2025? Video of Will Marc Marquez join MV AGUSTA in 2025?

"Anyway, it's a difficult story,” the Ducati general manager told Speedweek.

“I don't think Marc Marquez will ride for Ducati in the future.

“On the other hand, it has often been shown that nothing is impossible in our sport.

"Yes, yes, we don't have to talk about how fast Marc Marquez is.

"We know that very well."

Johann Zarco’s exit from Pramac to LCR Honda, where he will replace Yamaha-bound Alex Rins in 2024, has freed up the best bike on the grid for next season, the latest-spec Desmosedici.

Franco Morbidelli, who is currently without a seat next year, is a contender.

Marco Bezzecchi was offered the Pramac seat but could stay put at Mooney VR46 instead.

Separately, Fabio di Giannantonio is expected to lose his Gresini seat, creating another opening.

"We don't want to set a deadline for the team and Bezzecchi and we didn't do it," said Dall'Igna.

"The team is a Ducati team, Bezzecchi is really a great rider who grew up in the Ducati family.

“But it is in the interest of everyone involved that we hear the decision in Misano at the latest, maybe even in Barcelona."

MotoGP returns in Barcelona this weekend.